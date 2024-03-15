Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Bhad Bhabie Gives Birth, Posts First Photo of Child

Bhad Bhabie Gives Birth to Baby Girl ... Posts First Photo!!!

3/15/2024 8:37 AM PT
Bhad Bhabie is officially a mom ... as she's already posted the first photo of her baby girl.

The rapper, AKA Danielle Bregoli, gave a small glimpse of her little one in a black and white selfie shared to her IG story Thursday ... which featured only the top of the newborn's head. BB didn't share anything else -- likely basking in the glow of motherhood after giving birth.

The baby's arrival comes over three months after BB confirmed she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Le Vaughn. Shortly after debuting her baby bump with the world, Bhad Bhabie -- who became a viral sensation thanks to her "Catch Me Outside" encounter with Dr. Phil -- confirmed she was having a little girl.

bhad bhabie pregnant

Bhad Bhabie made a splash for the gender reveal, as she collaborated with Heaven by Marc Jacobs and designer Victor Barragan for the announcement. Remember, Bhabie posed on a motorbike that let out pink exhaust fumes as part of a photo shoot for the collab.

Pretty epic gender reveal, if we do say so ourselves.

Ahead of their little one's arrival, the couple confirmed that they planned to name their baby girl Kali Love. They even threw a Valentine's Day-inspired baby shower in February in honor of their baby's soon-to-be namesake.

However, Kali Love's arrival comes after some drama for Bhad Bhabie ... who was seen fighting with her baby daddy earlier this month.

03/03/24
SCREAMING MATCH
TMZ.com

As we reported ... Bhad Bhabie was filmed yelling at Le Vaughn while out in West Hollywood for dinner. The drama continued when her friends found themselves in a brawl with a neighboring table.

Here's hoping the dust settled before Kali Love entered the world.

Congrats to the new parents!!

