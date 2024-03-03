New Video Shows Bhad Bhabie Arguing with Boyfriend Before Restaurant Fight

Play video content TMZ.com

Danielle Bregoli was arguing with her boyfriend before a brawl erupted in an L.A. restaurant this weekend -- and it looks like she was pretty pissed ... at least based on this new video.

TMZ has obtained more footage that shows Danielle -- aka, Bhad Bhabie -- screaming at her partner/soon-to-be baby daddy, Le Vaughn, Saturday night in WeHo ... not long before her friends started scrapping with a neighboring table ... which was also caught on camera.

In this new angle, you can see BB losing her cool with her man -- although, it's hard to say exactly what they were bickering about. Whatever it was ... it clearly had Danielle fuming.

Remember, Danielle's rep told us she and her group simply reacted to being provoked by "drunk women" who were allegedly harassing them -- but this seems to suggest something else was going on besides these outside parties recording them all. Again, unclear what.

In any case ... it all came to head with blows from each side -- namely, some of Danielle's friends duking it out with other ladies in the restaurant ... that is, until they were broken up.

Danielle didn't appear to be directly involved in the violence herself here -- and while eyewitnesses claimed she and Le Vaughn had gotten physical amongst themselves ... there's no direct evidence to back that up, aside from this clip of them in a heated exchange.

As you can see, Danielle is just about to ready to pop with her and Le Vaughn's child -- and not that long ago ... they were looking like a happy couple during a recent baby shower.

Considering they're about to welcome a baby into the world together, here's hoping they can work out their issues -- whatever those might be -- and come to a peaceful resolution.