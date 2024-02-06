Bhad Bhabie Throws Valentine's Day-Themed Baby Shower For Daughter Kali Love

Danielle Bregoli -- AKA Bhad Bhabie -- got a jump on Valentine's Day for good reason … she and her boyfriend threw a baby shower for their little girl, who'll be here in due time.

On Monday, the rapper and her man, Le Vaughn, shared photos and videos from the lavish party -- which they dubbed "A Kali Love Story," named after their first child together ... and Bhabie's first kid period.

As you can see ... Danielle is just about ready to pop. She's definitely at least in the second trimester now, and based on how big she is -- ya gotta figure she'll give birth very soon.

The platinum-selling MC -- who got her start on Dr. Phil's show way back when -- showed off her baby bump in a silky gown laced with red rose petals and the event space, curated by The Bella Xperience, decorated the scenery with pink and white colors for V-Day.

Several of their friends and family members were also seen indulging in the fun ... and everyone seemed to be having a ball.

BB and Le Vaugh made their reveal last year in similar grandiose fashion, a trend that’s likely to continue after the baby arrives. The couple -- who've been together since 2021 -- first announced they were expecting back in December.

If it feels like time has flown by watching this young lady grow up -- well, join the club ... we've covered her since pretty much the beginning, and now -- she's a Mama Bear to be.