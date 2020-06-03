Danielle Bregoli, AKA Bhad Bhabie, Has Entered Rehab

Exclusive

Danielle Bregoli -- otherwise known as Bhad Bhabie -- is getting professional help for a couple very serious issues ... she's made the decision to enter rehab.

Sources connected to the rapper tell us Danielle, who's just 17 years old, recently checked herself into a facility at an undisclosed location, and has been held up a few weeks now. We're told she's receiving treatment for a combination of things ... past trauma from her childhood, but also substance abuse in the form of prescription pills.

Our sources tell us Danielle, as well as people around her, were aware of the severity of the issue ... which is why she decided to seek assistance. We're being told she's doing well so far and is optimistic about her progress. She could be in there from 30-90 days.

bad bhabie lil chickenhead ass been silent, too.



we really ain’t caught her outside not once. hmm. — CHIKA 🕹 (@oranicuhh) June 1, 2020 @oranicuhh

BB's been kinda off the radar lately, which caught the attention of fellow femcee CHIKA ... who recently called her out for her silence on George Floyd. She wrote, "bad bhabie lil chickenhead ass been silent, too. we really ain’t caught her outside not once. hmm."

Welp, Danielle broke that silence Tuesday with a black square on IG -- following suit with tons of others who went in on a social media blackout this week to honor George and the BLM movement. But, as for not "being outside," well ... she's been busy getting herself right.

Her management team tells us ... "We are very proud of Danielle for recognizing that she needed help and seeking it out."