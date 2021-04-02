Danielle 'Bhad Bhabie' Bregoli Banks $1 Million on OnlyFans

Bhad Bhabie was clearly lying when she told us she'd already "done it all" by her 18th birthday, because just a week later she claims she's done something new -- shattered an OnlyFans record.

The rapper formerly known as Danielle Bregoli revealed she's earned more than $1 million after starting up her adult-themed, subscription-based account Thursday ... and claims it only took her 6 hours to become an 18-year-old millionaire.

Based on an apparent screenshot she shared of her accomplishment ... she made over $750k on subscriptions, $5k on tips and more than a quarter-million on direct message tips.

Bhabie wrote, "not bad for 6 hours ... we broke the f**k out of that onlyfans record." We reached out to a rep for the site, and they confirm those numbers are REAL -- it's not an April Fool's joke. We're told her subscription price is $23.99 per month.

You might recall Bella Thorne previously set the OnlyFans record last year by earning over $1 mil in 24 hours.

Before launching her OnlyFans account Thursday, the rapper shared a couple provocative posts on her Instagram teasing it and boasting ... "from now on im gonna do whatever the f*** I want."