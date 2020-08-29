Bella Thorne Apologizes for Screwing Over Normie OnlyFans Users

Bella Thorne realizes she screwed over a bunch of ordinary OnlyFans users who now can't make as much money after her no-nudes fake-out ... but she's promising to fix it ASAP.

The one-time Disney star turned Jack-Of-All-Trades entertainer just posted a lengthy apology for the uproar she stirred up in the online sex worker community last week ... when she appeared to have milked OnlyFans for every penny it's worth, thus affecting everyone else.

PT1 Remove the stigma behind sex, sex work, and the negativity that surrounds the word SEX itself by bringing a mainstream face to it that’s what I was trying to do, to help bring more faces to the site to create more revenue for content creators on the site. — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020 @bellathorne

She writes, "PT1 Remove the stigma behind sex, sex work, and the negativity that surrounds the word SEX itself by bringing a mainstream face to it that’s what I was trying to do, to help bring more faces to the site to create more revenue for content creators on the site."

Bella went on to explain that she has tried a few different times in her career to normalize sex and sex work, but notes that it's often blown up in her face ... like it did this time.

...I am a mainstream face and when you have a voice, a platform, you try to use you in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself. Again in this process I hurt you and for that I’m truly sorry. — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020 @bellathorne

She continues, "...I am a mainstream face and when you have a voice, a platform, you try to use you in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself. Again in this process I hurt you and for that I’m truly sorry." There's more -- BT wants a solution.

Bella says she's actually going to be meeting with some OnlyFans honchos soon to get to the bottom of their new changes that drastically limit what people can make, how soon they can get paid ... which immediately came on the heels of Bella's $1 million-plus publicity stunt. OnlyFans says their changes aren't the result of any one person (aka Bella), but most people are calling BS on that, theorizing they're strapped in having to pay her.

Ps. I’m meeting with only fans about the new restrictions to find out why!!! This is fucked up and I’m sorry comment any ideas or concerns you want brought up to OF!! and send me your links and a pic so I can promote you guys — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020 @bellathorne