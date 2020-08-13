Boosie Badazz Rants at Mark Zuckerberg Over Instagram Account Ban

Play video content

Here's Boosie Badazz going on a hilarious rant about getting banned from Instagram, and he wants action right now from Mark Zuckerberg ... if he could just get his name right.

The Louisiana rapper is up in arms over the fact he's in social media timeout, and he's making a desperate plea to Mark, but hilariously calls the multi-billionaire Mark Zuckinberger ... and other incorrect variations of Zuck's name.

As Boosie put it ... bosses need to talk to bosses, and that's why he's appealing directly to Mark. BTW, the IG ban is reportedly because of his recent streak of posts with links to his OnlyFans account, which is basically porn ... which is a no-no on IG.

It is weird though 'cause lots of IG users promote OnlyFans. Anyway, Boosie has a solution ... he suggests Mark should take him to IG orientation. Whatever that is.

Boosie says IG is the only way he and other rappers are making money in the pandemic, which has wiped out live concerts, and he says he needs his account to feed his family.

I ain’t know Twitter was dis freaky pic.twitter.com/dQ2LTmhRcY — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) August 13, 2020 @BOOSIEOFFICIAL