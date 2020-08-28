Masika Kalysha Fake Kidnapping Doesn't Hurt Nonprofit She Mentioned

Exclusive

Masika Kalysha's blunder doesn't seem to be an issue for the sexual exploitation nonprofit she falsely claimed to be working with -- the org still has serious celebrity support.

The former "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star faking a kidnapping and beating to promote her OnlyFans account was triggering and could have diminished the good work being done by the R.O.S.E Organization ... but fortunately, the opposite is happening.

Play video content

We're told celebs are making sure the org's good name and hard work is not being sullied by Masika.

Tisha Campbell, Rick Ross, Angela Rye, Charlamagne tha God, T.I. and Tiny, Angela Yee and DJ Envy, Mike Hill and Cynthia Bailey, Sheila E and Mr. Michael Eric Dyson have all come out in support of R.O.S.E in the wake of Masika's stunt ... R.O.S.E. founder and president Toni D. Rivera tells TMZ.

We're told the celebs made it clear they know how hard Toni's worked to build her organization from the ground up and help free countless women and children from the clutches of sexual trafficking and exploitation ... and they won't let Masika undo it all.

Play video content

Remember ... Masika later claimed she was trying to raise awareness for sex trafficking and needed a "shock factor" to grab people's attention. She also claimed she was working with R.O.S.E but that turned out to be fake too.

Many R.O.S.E. supporters expressed disappointment when they thought Masika was working with the group -- but fortunately, lots of folks are seeing straight through her BS.

Play video content @r.o.s.e._organization / Instagram