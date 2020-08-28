Bella Thorne's OnlyFans Account Pissing Off Sex Workers

Exclusive

Bella Thorne is raising millions of dollars with her OnlyFans account, but she's also raising hell for sex workers, who say she's hurting their bottom line.

Here's the deal ... Bella joined the subscription-based social media platform last week, charging folks $200 for a 3-pack of sultry photos and insinuating they were nudes when they weren't. Bella says she's already banked $2 million and made the account to do research for an upcoming movie.

Some subscribers felt they were duped, became upset and requested refunds ... and now the other girls selling images of their bodies on the site say OnlyFans is changing its rules on account of Bella and making it harder for them to earn money.

Sex workers are complaining they can now only charge a maximum of $50, a steep decline from the $200 and up they and Bella were once able to charge, and they say they're being forced to wait 30 days to get paid when before it was only 7.

Lots of folks are speculating the payout change is due to OnlyFans owing Bella so much money. We reached out to OnlyFans ... so far, radio silence.