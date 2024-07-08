Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Bhad Bhabie Shares Shocking Footage of Ex-BF Le Vaughn Assaulting Her

le vaughn and bhad bhabie
Getty Composite

Bhad Bhabie has got everyone worried ... posting some disturbing IG stories showing her ex-BF, Le Vaughn, physically attacking her.

SHOCKING Surveillance FOOTAGE

The rapper, AKA Danielle Bregoli, shared the shocking footage Sunday. The video, timestamped from June 30, shows Le -- also the father of her baby daughter -- pushing her to the ground and pressing his knee against her back.

Bhad Bhabie's Alleged Injuries
BB also posted pics showing herself with swollen black eyes and facial bruises -- from the alleged assault. The vids and photos have since been deleted from her IG account.

Instagram

The OnlyFans model later shared she and Le had ended their relationship in May. She wrote in a now-deleted post, "This man thinks he is gonna take my daughter from me!!! Say whatever you want, tryna take my baby is crazy."

03/03/24
SCREAMING MATCH
TMZ.com

The pair were seen squabbling back in March ... but for the most part, it seemed like things were going well, especially since she was sharing loads of loved-up pics of him online.

Antonio Weaver & Bryan McDaniels

BB began dating Le -- who goes by X Game LV online -- in July 2020 ... and things were going so well between them, she honored him by getting a "1111" tattoo honoring his November 11 birthday.

She gave birth to their daughter Kali in March.

