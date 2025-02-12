Sophie Rain's Alleged Intruder Believes They're Engaged, Brought Cameras to Home

Sophie Rain's alleged intruder is convinced he's her fiancé and he left behind a bag full of cameras and action figures after breaking into her home ... at least according to a fellow OnlyFans model and social influencer.

Aishah Sofey, an OF model and influencer, tells TMZ ... the suspect told police and his mother he was traveling to Florida to get married to Sophie and he's under the false impression they're engaged ... and is clearly obsessed with her.

Play video content TMZ.com

Aishah says the guy broke into the Florida mansion she's renting with Sophie and other models by breaking a glass door to her bedroom ... and she says the incident has left her feeling completely violated.

She says the guy left blood stains in her room because he cut his hand when he opened the smashed glass door ... and she tells us he raided the fridge and hung out on the roof before the girls got home from the Super Bowl.

Aishah says they found a bag the guy left in the home ... and inside was a bunch of clothes, cameras and children's action figures.

Play video content

She says Sophie and the rest of the models are freaked out and left the home for a new rental property ... over concerns the guy may have planted hidden cameras.

TMZ broke the story ... a SWAT team had to be called in to boot the guy from the house, and the sheriff identified him as Connor Litka. He's still in jail on charges of burglary unoccupied dwelling, resisting arrest and possessing a false ID.

Play video content TMZ.com

Aishah says she's worried the guy may try to find Sophie again whenever he gets out, and that's bad news for all the other girlies who stay in the same content house.

She tells us she's planning to file for a protective order against Litka ... and Sophie will likely follow suit as well.