OnlyFans Star Sophie Rain Says TikTok Creators Are Saving the App, Not Trump

Getty Composite

Donald Trump may be being hailed by some for saving TikTok amid the U.S. shutdown drama ... but one mega-influencer on the hugely popular app says more people deserve credit -- like 2 billion more!

OnlyFans model and TikTok star Sophie Rain tells TMZ ... she predicts the China-based app won't permanently shut down in the U.S. ... and that's all thanks to the billions of users creating kick-ass content that made the platform an everyday must-have.

KEEP POLITICS OUT OF IT
TMZ.com

Sure, DT has TikTok on a 75-day extension in the U.S. after President Biden refused to enforce the ban prior to leaving office last week ... but, Sophie tells us the entire situation has become too political, strictly for grandstanding -- and it's "silly."

Sophie -- who has more than 10 million followers on TikTok -- says don't get it twisted ... it’s the app users – individuals and businesses – who create content that's consumed 24/7 around the globe who saved the app … 'cause it's too worshipped at this point to bite the dust.

PUTTING IN THE WORK
TMZ.com

Even though SR admits she and her influencer pals freaked out when the app went dark for a few hours over the weekend ... she was confident the app was not really a goner.

DON'T FALL FOR IT!!!
TMZ.com

But, there is a snag ... the app is currently unavailable to download via American outlets, and those of little faith who deleted it now need to shell out big bucks on eBay to get a phone with the app installed.

eBay

Sophie tells us she finds the secondary market absurd ... and feels confident the app will be readily available in American app stores in the near future to download.

Hey, maybe once this is all in the rearview mirror ... Trump will make Sophie his TikTok special ambassador!

