TikTok Restoring U.S. Service After Donald Trump Said He'd Bring App Back

TikTok is already coming back online in the United States on Sunday just hours after President-elect Donald Trump announced he would issue an executive order on Monday to restore the platform.

Not long ago, TikTok released a statement, explaining, "In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive."

Play video content TMZ.com

They continued, "It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States."

ICYMI ... Donald Trump took to Truth Social this morning with a strong message -- writing "SAVE TIKTOK" in one post.

He then wrote that he planned to pass an executive order Monday -- the same day he will be inaugurated as the country's 47th president -- protecting the app.

Trump mentioned the possibility of the United States to take a 50% ownership position in the app ... thus diluting ByteDance's control of the company.

Play video content Instagram/@jamescharles

As we told you ... Trump told an NBC News reporter Saturday that he would "most likely" put a pause on the ban for 90 days, as stipulated in the law. This executive order shows much stronger support for the app -- and, it will likely put many influencers at ease.

Worth noting ... this band was passed by Congress last year -- and, it has very specific conditions for extending the pause on the ban. It's not clear at this point if an executive order is sufficient to extend the period.

Play video content 1/17/25 TMZ.com