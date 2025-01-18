Donald Trump Says He Will 'Most Likely' Enforce 90-Day TikTok Extension

Donald Trump says he's probably not letting TikTok go without a fight ... saying he's considering a 90-day extension to protect the popular social media app -- so, influencers might be able to breathe easier.

The president-elect -- who will officially ascend to the Oval Office Monday morning -- reportedly spoke with NBC News journalist Kristen Welker ... and said he will "most likely" extend the lifespan on the app past Sunday.

Nothing is set in stone, Welker notes ... but, it sounds like Trump's leaning toward protecting the app -- and, the many content creators using it, like GloZell Green, who told us she hoped 47 would step up and protect influencers' livelihoods.

Worth noting ... Trump can't protect the app unilaterally -- for the president to put a pause on the ban, several criteria need to be met.

For DJT to put the kibosh on Sunday's ban, then there must be a path for Bytedance -- the Chinese company that owns it -- to divest, with “significant progress” toward making the divestiture a reality.

There must also be “the relevant binding legal agreements to enable execution of such qualified divestiture during the period of such extension.”

It's complicated legalese but, basically, there needs to be concrete steps made toward an American company taking over TikTok -- and, if that's not the case, President Trump can't stop it.

Several stars -- including Jason Derulo -- are calling BS on the ban ... claiming TikTok's too valuable to just shut the whole thing down.