Yvette Nicole Brown Says Stars Performing at Inauguration Are Cosigning Trump's Views

Yvette Nicole Brown doesn't care how historic an event the presidential inauguration is ... 'cause she says no appearance is innocuous -- and, she sees performing at the event as cosigning the president-elect's statements and policies.

We caught up with the veteran TV actress on "TMZ Live" Friday ... and, Harvey and Charles asked her about stars who are choosing to sing at Donald Trump's inauguration Monday -- arguing that singing a song at the event doesn't equal an endorsement.

YNB says she completely disagrees ... pointing out Trump has said terrible things about women and people of color -- and, it's not something that's easily overlooked by the people who perform at his inaugural address.

Brown says Trump's shown everyone his true colors ... and, if someone really didn't want to be associated with him, then they wouldn't even consider showing up for DJT, despite the importance of the office.

Yvette also gives her thoughts on Michelle Obama skipping the inauguration ... listen to the clip to the end to hear her thoughts -- sounds like she's got the former First Lady's back.

As we've told you, several big stars are showing up at Trump events this weekend -- including Carrie Underwood and the Village People. The latter group's involvement shocked many in the LBGTQ+ community -- though they released a statement saying "music is to be performed without regard to politics."

Kid Rock also doesn't see a performance as an endorsement ... revealing on Fox News he was asked to perform at Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration and -- despite not voting for him -- he showed up anyway ... and he made sure to take a dig at Michelle yesterday on the air.