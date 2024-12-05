OnlyFans Model Sophie Rain Hit With Offers to Lose Virginity on Camera

OnlyFans model Sophie Rain's net worth could get even bigger ... if she's willing to cash in on the X-rated offers she's received following her viral payday.

A source close to Sophie tells TMZ ... the brunette beauty has been inundated with offers after she broke the Internet with her claim that she's made more than $40 million working as a virgin OnlyFans model.

We're told Sophie has received offers from other OF stars, as well as porn companies ... some of which include dudes who want to document the swiping of her V-card on camera.

While SR could easily make a chunk of change on the NSFW exchange, our source says she isn't interested in pursuing those offers.

We don't blame her, either ... as we're told she's received a number of other business offers -- including one where she's been asked to jump from OnlyFans to its competitor, Fansly. Though, again, our source says Sophie isn't certain if she's interested in exploring the opportunity.

Play video content TMZ.com

We're told Sophie is also hesitant to launch her own sex-toy line ... but she could if she wanted to given the multiple offers she's gotten since blowing up online.

Sounds like Sophie isn't looking to put more on her plate at the moment ... and she doesn't really need to given her notable success.

Not to mention, Sophie previously shared on "TMZ Live" that she thinks the biggest draw to her OF account is the fact she is actually a virgin ... so, we doubt she'd want to do anything to push away her very profitable audience.