Mike Tyson Could Make Serious Cash On OnlyFans After Ass Shot, Shaun T Says

If Mike Tyson's days of getting paid to step in the ring are officially done ... fitness guru Shaun T tells TMZ Sports the boxing legend could still easily find a steady stream of revenue on an unlikely source -- OnlyFans!!

The "Insanity" workout star -- who's developed a massive OF following in recent years -- tells us after the world got a glimpse of Iron Mike's buttocks during the leadup to his fight with Jake Paul last week, he's confident people would fork over cash to see it even more.

Netflix done messed up the streaming, Mike Tyson kissed his son, followed by the cameras showing his ass before trying to pan up 💀 #TysonPaul pic.twitter.com/WoZRxYaGD9 — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) November 16, 2024 @TreyWallace_

In fact, Shaun T -- who's actually pals with Tyson -- jokingly scolded the 58-year-old for putting his ass on display before the Paul fight without charging!

"I'm like, 'Mike, why'd you do that for free?!'" he said with a laugh out in L.A. this week. "Well, he didn't do it for free because it was on Netflix, but I'm like, 'If you do that again, just put it on OnlyFans and make some money!'"

While Mike's cheeks have undoubtedly seen better days (even the Kelce Bros. roasted him for the shape they're currently in), Shaun T said he's still sure they'd rake in coin, telling us, "Come on, his name is Mike Tyson!"

"If Shaun T could make money," he said, "Mike can make money."