OnlyFans Model Sophie Rain Claims She Made $43 Million In The Past Year

OnlyFans model Sophie Rain clearly has someone to be thankful for -- her subscribers ... because she's claiming she made an insane amount of money on the platform this year.

Sophie shared a look at her earnings on Thanksgiving -- tweeting a cropped screengrab of what she made from last Turkey Day all the way to Thursday.

thankful for one year on here 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/Rq8KU5ju7n — Sophie Rain (@sophieraiin) November 28, 2024 @sophieraiin

It's pretty zoomed in, so fans aren't able to see the specifics, but the big $43.47 million gross earning is front and center -- showin' everyone the impressive amount of moolah that's supposedly made it to her bank account.

Of course, a number like that -- far surpassing what some A-list celebrities make working on big-budget films as well as star athletes -- isn't coming without some skepticism ... especially from those in the same industry as Sophie.

Take Adam22 for example, a guy who built an empire around podcasts and adult entertainment ... he was quick to call BS on Sophie's massive earnings -- bluntly using the r-slur to describe anyone who believes she made that much cash.

Sophie Rain reveals she’s making 4 million dollars a month. That’s 48 million PER YEAR… pic.twitter.com/9go7VgClBc — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) November 28, 2024 @InternetH0F

BTW, Sophie's previously chatted about the amount of dough she makes on OF ... claiming it's about $4 mil a month -- which would come out to roughly the high dollar amount she posted on Thanksgiving day.