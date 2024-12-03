Sophie Rain Says OnlyFans Success Is Proof Virgins Can Make Money on Platform

Play video content TMZ.com

Sophie Rain says the $43 million she claims she grossed on OnlyFans is proof women and men don't have to film themselves having sex to make money on the platform ... 'cause she's still a virgin.

The super popular OnlyFans model joined us on "TMZ Live" Tuesday and we asked her how she's been able to be so financially successful without putting porn on her page.

Sophie says it's a testament to her hard work and constant posting ... and she thinks marketing herself as a virgin is a big draw for men.

Of course, it doesn't hurt to be smoking hot ... and Sophie says she hopes she can be an example that folks can still make a nice profit on OF without turning to porn.

Sophie says she actually decided to post her earnings on social media as a way to clap back at critics who think everyone on OF is shooting porn ... and she wants to change the narrative.

It's a rags-to-riches story too ... Sophie says she used to live off food stamps and worked a minimum-wage job until she decided to try her hand at OnlyFans.