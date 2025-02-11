Sophie Rain's Alleged Intruder Poses for Stone-Faced Mug Shot

Sophie Rain's alleged intruder was cooling his heels behind bars Tuesday morning after getting arrested for allegedly breaking into the OnlyFans model's rented Florida home, triggering a SWAT team standoff.

Connor Litka was booked into the Broward County Jail Monday night on charges of burglary unoccupied dwelling, resisting arrest and possessing a false ID, according to the sheriff's office. He appeared before a judge Tuesday to face the charges.

Play video content

During the hearing, Litka didn't seem to understand he has the right to have a public defender, saying he would represent himself. When the judge asked about his highest level of education, Litka said he's a student at Arizona State University, but prosecutors told the court they don't believe that's true.

Prosecutors also rattled off Litka's rap sheet, which included criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. Litka also allegedly tried to buy a Porsche with a fake $78M check last year – as well as a Land Rover with a $12M check in separate incident.

After the judge read the charges, he ordered $51K bond and GPS monitoring for Litka, while also commanding him to have no contact with Sophie or the home he allegedly burglarized.

But Litka has yet to post bond and is still locked up in the Broward County jail.

As we first reported ... Litka allegedly broke into the Fort Lauderdale mansion Sophie has been renting since last week and where she's been filming content.

Our sources say Sophie and Co. returned from the Super Bowl Monday morning only to find Litka inside their home with the back window shattered and the alarm going off.

We're told Litka attempted to convince Sophie he was the new owner of the house, but she didn't fall for it and immediately got outta there and called police.