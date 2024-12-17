Kristin Cavallari Scared Off Intruder Crawling on Floor While in Bed With Son

Play video content Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari

Terrifying moment for Kristin Cavallari -- she revealed she once caught an intruder inside her bedroom while she was sleeping alongside her young son Cam.

The reality star explained on her "Let's Be Honest" podcast ... saying the nightmare occurred during a 2020 family trip to the Bahamas, where they stayed for a month amid pandemic restrictions.

She said one night, they had to call some workers because the house's HVAC unit broke -- noting at the same time, she had her Uncommon James jewelry brand laid out in her closet.

Kristin recalled waking up to a man crawling on her bedroom floor that night, and, half-asleep, she yelled, "What the f*** are you doing?"

She said the guy -- who was wearing a ski mask, black long-sleeve shirt, and black pants -- quickly stood up and bolted out the door.

KC said that while most people would’ve screamed in that situation, her instincts kicked in because Cam was in bed with her ... so, she stayed quiet, despite feeling like she was in "Mission: Impossible."

She said it wasn’t until she woke up her ex, Jay Cutler, who was upstairs with their other 2 sons, that the situation really hit her. She called the ordeal one of the scariest things she's ever gone through.