Kristin Cavallari Calls Out Scott Disick's 'Manipulative' Attempt to Reconnect

Play video content Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari has zero interest in reconnecting with former friend Scott Disick ... making her stance abundantly clear after "The Kardashians" star slid into her DMs.

The "Very Cavallari" alum called out Scott on her new episode of her 'Let's Be Honest' podcast, where she accused the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star of sending her a "manipulative" message under the guise of wanting to reconnect.

Kristin read out a direct message Scott sent her on Instagram ... in which SD noted it had been "such a long time" since they last spoke and highlighted the similarities between their respective fame journeys.

Kristin read on ... "'I feel like it would be so good to see you and catch up and talk about the things you’ve got to go through with kids and changing your life around over and over. I really miss you though and wish I would have reached out earlier just been busy trying to be the best dad I can be.'"

Per Scott's DM, he didn't "have time for much," but was trying to think about himself a bit more. Before signing off his note, Scott told Kristin he hoped to hear from her ... though, encouraged her to send him a text.

KC didn't find the message sincere, however ... blasting it as "classic textbook manipulation control bulls***."

Kristin felt Scott's timing was "interesting," given the fact that she's ripped into the Kardashians on a number of occasions on her podcast.

Kristin and Scott go way back, as she used to be friends with him and Kourtney Kardashian in the 2010s. Yet, after rumors speculated that KC and Scott hooked up in Las Vegas during his brief split from KK, things took a turn.

Kristin said she believes Scott started the rumor to "piss off Kourtney" ... and it worked, as she recalled the Poosh founder slamming her for putting herself "in that situation."