Jay Cutler and Samantha Robertson Reportedly Engaged

Jay Cutler and Samantha Robertson have taken their relationship to the next level ... they are reportedly engaged!

Sources tell PEOPLE the former star NFL quarterback and mom of two, who have been dating for more than a year …. are officially hearing wedding bells in the near future.

The pair, who went Instagram official in September 2023, were in attendance at the “Yellowstone” season premiere in early November where Samantha was seen wearing what looked to be an impressive engagement ring.

Jay and Samantha started romantically seeing each other three years after his split with ex-wife Kristin Cavallari.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Samantha began sharing photos of her and Jay on her IG ... the first photos on Sept. 20, 2023 when she shared snaps of her and Jay at a friend's wedding in France. In one shot she was holding close to his chest with a glass of wine on a gravel road.

We reached out to reps for Jay, so far, no word back.