Kristin Cavallari Hopes Jay Cutler Gets Help After DUI Arrest

Kristin Cavallari is wishing Jay Cutler "nothing but the best" after his recent run-in with the law ... saying she hopes her ex-husband seeks support in the wake of his DUI arrest.

The former reality TV star briefly addressed the retired NFL quarterback's legal troubles at the top of her 'Let's Be Honest' podcast this week ... explaining she recorded the episode prior to the "very public" news of Cutler's arrest -- and would not be commenting on what happened later on in the show.

"I do, of course, wish Jay nothing but the best and I do hope that he gets the help that he needs," Cavallari said during the intro. "But that's the only thing I will be saying about it publicly."

TMZ Sports broke the story -- Cutler was arrested for driving while intoxicated and gun possession in Tennessee last week ... after cops say he rear-ended another vehicle.

Following the accident, cops say Cutler attempted to pay off the other driver with $2,000.

According to the arrest report, Cutler was unbalanced, slurred his speech and reeked of booze when speaking to police ... and refused field sobriety tests.