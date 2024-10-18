Jay Cutler Arrested For DUI, Gun Possession in Tennessee

Jay Cutler spent time in a Tennessee jail Thursday after he was busted for driving while intoxicated and gun possession ... TMZ has learned.

The former NFL star and ex-husband of Kristin Cavallari was arrested for DUI and 3 other offenses Thursday evening in the city of Franklin, TN. The other crimes were failure to exercise due care, violation of implied consent law, and possession of a handgun while under the influence.

Cutler was then booked into the Williamson County Jail, where he posed for a scruffy mugshot -- and, as you can see, the dude doesn't look too happy. Jay posted bond and was released later that night, according to online records.

The circumstances surrounding the bust are still a mystery, but we've reached out to the police to get details.

As you know, Jay was famously married to Cavallari for nearly a decade beginning in 2013, but they finalized their divorce in 2022. They starred in the popular reality show, "Very Cavallari," which followed their life in Nashville with their 3 children -- Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor.

During his 12 year NFL career, Cutler was a quarterback for the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins. He started his career with the Broncos in 2006 and retired from the Dolphins in 2017.