Jay Cutler Sells Tennessee Home He Shared with Kristin Cavallari

I'll Take A Loss To Close The Book On My Marriage

Jay Cutler has officially parted ways with the Tennessee home he shared with ex-wife Kristin Cavallari … TMZ has learned.

Real estate sources tell us the former NFL quarterback’s massive property was purchased in an all-cash sale on Wednesday for $7.9 million. It’s quite a loss for Jay seeing he originally listed the property in early 2023 for $11 million.

The 7 bed, 10 bath, 10,697 square foot home, which sits on more than 45 acres of land, comes with a gym, sauna, and a recently added pool house.

JC and KC originally purchased the property in 2018 for $4.23 million. They later expanded the estate by buying an additional 35 acres for $1.2 million.

The house was heavily featured on the former couple's E! reality series "Very Cavallari." According to sources close to the couple, the house was awarded to Jay in his divorce settlement with Kristin, and it has been his primary residence since.

As we reported, the couple's divorce was contentious. Kristin accused Jay in court documents of withholding money to prevent her from purchasing a new home, while Jay argued their existing multiple properties made such a purchase unnecessary. The couple tied the knot in 2013 and filed for divorce in 2020.