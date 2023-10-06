Jay Cutler Goes Instagram Official With New GF 3 Years After Cavallari Split

Jay Cutler has apparently found love again three years after his split with Kristin Cavallari ... 'cause the ex-NFL star just went Instagram official with his new girlfriend!!

The former quarterback's new flame is Samantha Robertson ... and the two have grown so smitten with each other, she's now thrown him up on IG twice in the last couple weeks.

The first came on Sept. 20 ... when she shared some snaps of her and Cutler on the social media platform at a friend's wedding in France.

In total, there were three pics of the duo, including one where she was tucked into his chest with a glass of wine on a gravel road.

"Vive la France," she captioned the post.

When one of Robertson's friends commented, "I love, love" -- Cutler replied, "don't we all♥️"

Just days later, Robertson posted another pic of the two enjoying a Montana sunset. Cutler also commented on that post, writing, "When are we going back?"

"I was ready the second we left," she wrote back.

Robertson was previously married to Trace Ayala -- an actor and Justin Timberlake's good pal. Cutler, of course, had been with Cavallari for nearly a decade before they called things off back in 2020.

Jay had said in 2021 that dating post-Kristin was "hard as hell," explaining on his "Uncut with Jay Cutler" podcast that "meeting people is hard."