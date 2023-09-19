Kristin Cavallari Tells Travis Kelce She Had Crush On Him, 'I Was In Love With You'

Play video content Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari

Jay Cutler apparently wasn't the only NFL star Kristin Cavallari's had eyes for over the years ... she just admitted she had a fat crush on Travis Kelce as well!!

Cavallari said her feelings for the Kansas City Chiefs star actually developed while she was married to Cutler -- revealing on her "Let's Be Honest" podcast this week that she was obsessed with Kelce while watching him on his "Catching Kelce" reality TV show back in 2016.

"You've probably heard the term 'TV crush,' right?" the reality star told Kelce on her pod. "Like, you know what a TV crush is? It's when you see someone on TV, you probably haven't met them yet but you just have this like little crush on them? You were 100 percent my TV crush when this show was on."

She added, "I was in love with you."

Kelce was flattered by the comments ... though he quickly burst her bubble by telling her what she saw on the dating show was largely not real.

"You're ruining it for me now," she said with a laugh.

Cavallari obviously never acted on her feelings for Kelce -- she stayed with Cutler until their split in 2020 ... and when she recently met TK while the two were out in The Hamptons, it seems there was definitely more of a good friend vibe.

Of course, the door still appears to be at least somewhat open for something down the road ... both are single at the moment.