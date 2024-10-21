Kristin Cavallari Puts Legs on Display With Autumn Look in NYC

Kristin Cavallari is embracing fall fashion for a recent visit to NYC ... putting her tanned legs on display in an ensemble featuring plenty of leather.

Check it out ... the "Laguna Beach" alum struts her stuff in a pair of heeled black leather boots, which she has paired with an itty-bitty patterned skirt. The reality TV veteran rounds out her autumnal ensemble with a dark tee and brown leather jacket ... proving it doesn't have to be summer to heat things up.

Kristin is clearly feeling herself during her Big Apple visit ... shooting the camera a small smirk as she makes her way from hotspot Carbone.

Kristin appears to faring quite well, despite her eventful October ... which saw "The Hills" alum confirm her split from boyfriend Mark Estes and her ex-husband, Jay Cutler, getting arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and gun possession.

As TMZ previously reported, the retired NFL quarterback, who was married to Kristin between 2013 and 2022, was arrested for DUI and 3 other offenses last week after getting into a car accident in Franklin, Tennessee.

Law enforcement later told us Jay allegedly rear-ended another car ... and police could smell alcohol when they arrived on the scene. The ex-NFLer refused to take field sobriety tests, which prompted his arrest ... according to cops.

During a search of his vehicle, an officer discovered a rifle in the backseat ... as well as a loaded Glock handgun in the center console.