Mark Estes Still Has 'Immense Love' for Kristin Cavallari After Split

Mark Estes is speaking out after Kristin Cavallari confirmed she pulled the plug on their 7-month romance ... and his outlook is fairly optimistic.

The TikToker issued a statement through his rep Wednesday, who told TMZ Mark "has immense love and respect for Kristin and their time together" ... but he's now focusing on his business endeavors.

This is the first time we've heard from Mark since the "Laguna Beach" alum confirmed to Alex Cooper during the Unwell Tour stop in Austin, Texas Saturday that she and the internet personality are no longer an item.

Kristin opened up further about the breakup days later on her "Let's Be Honest" podcast, where she admitted the romance wasn't right for the "long term," citing Mark's age as a reason.

She continued ... "It’s not because of love lost or something bad happened, no one cheated, no one was mean. No one did anything. Those breakups are always the hardest, I think."

As Kristin put it at the time ... she felt Mark needed to be able to "experience life," given the fact he is only 24 ... compared to her age of 37.

Kristin and Mark hard launched their relationship in February 2024 with a sweet selfie posted on Instagram. From there, the two stars were practically inseparable ... uploading a number of PDA-filled photos to social media.

Play video content Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavalarri

Things appeared to be going well for the pair this summer ... when Kristin and Mark admitted on a podcast that they were having the best sex of their lives.

Yet, their physical chemistry wasn't enough to keep the relationship going ... with Kristin choosing to end their bond this fall.

Kristin was previously married to retired NFL star Jay Cutler, with whom she shares kids Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor.