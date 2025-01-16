Kid Cudi's Home Broken Into, Man Makes Food, Uses Bathroom, Takes Shower

Kid Cudi's residence sounds like it needs a deep cleaning ... because police say an unwelcome visitor really made himself at home.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the rapper's Los Angeles area home was burglarized by an intruder who they say helped himself to Kid Cudi's food, used the bathroom, and freshened up in the shower.

Our sources tell us the intruder was discovered Wednesday around 5 PM when a shirtless man was seen on Kid Cudi's security system ... hanging out in the kitchen.

We're told L.A. County Sheriff's deputies rushed to Kid Cudi's estate and caught the guy red-handed ... but not before he'd eaten a meal, relieved himself, and hit the showers.

Our sources say the man was taken into custody and booked for felony burglary and theft of utilities.