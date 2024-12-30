Marvel Star Simu Liu's House Broken Into While Undergoing Renovations

Simu Liu's 2024 is ending on a not-so-Marvel-ous note ... 'cause his house was broken into last week -- though we're told there may be a silver lining for the actor.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Simu's Los Angeles-area home was broken into Friday when someone smashed a glass door around 11 PM.

Security was alerted to the break-in at Liu's home and called police ... who searched the house for any suspects, but no one was inside.

We're told Liu wasn't home at the time ... and, good news for Liu -- his house is currently being remodeled, and our sources say nothing of value was inside.

Simu's broken out in Hollywood in recent years ... kickstarting his career in the sitcom "Kim's Convenience" before gaining mass attention in the title role of Marvel movie "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." He was also one of the Kens in "Barbie," and his new movie "Last Breath" comes out in February.

Liu isn't the first A-lister to fall victim to L.A.'s rash of break-ins this year ... Tyler Perry, Tom Hanks, Marlon Wayans, Sophia Bush and other celebs have been hit by burglars in 2024.