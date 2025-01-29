Homeowner Trades Gunfire With Intruders on Video, 3 Injured

Play video content Fox 2 Detroit

A wild shootout between a Michigan homeowner and armed intruders ended with three people injured by gunfire -- and the violence was all caught on video.

The drama unfolded last weekend at the Dearborn Heights home of Benjamin Nevers as he was sleeping in bed with his girlfriend -- and two suspects broke in through a kitchen window, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

Nevers reportedly woke up and saw the suspects on a security camera walking around the house, while his buddy was resting in the living room.

Check out surveillance video from inside the house ... one perpetrator comes upon Nevers' friend, ordering him to the floor at gunpoint.

The video then cuts to Nevers grabbing his gun inside his room with his girlfriend curled up in bed behind him. Suddenly, Nevers starts shooting at one of the intruders, who returns fire -- causing Nevers to topple to the floor with a gunshot wound.

The gunman -- also wounded in the shootout -- limped out the front door, but he was soon arrested and charged with attempted murder and other serious crimes, 21 in total. His cohort fled and is still being sought by the police. Nevers said the suspects had tried to steal a bag with a bottle of tequila, a chocolate bar and a studio microphone in it.