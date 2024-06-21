Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Chicago Homeowner Fights Off Alleged Intruder with Frying Pan in Security Video

Chicago Homeowner Cartoon-y Self-Defense ... Fights Off Alleged Intruder w/ Frying Pan!!!

INSTANT KARMA
X/@bashido

A Chicago man says he defended himself in a move straight out of "Tom and Jerry" ... chasing off a guy who allegedly broke into his house with a classic cartoon weapon.

Jason Williams -- a resident of the city's Logan Square neighborhood -- says a security app alerted him to the alleged intruder's presence while on his way home from work Thursday ... and he sprung into action.

X/@bashido

When he arrived at his house, Jason explains he grabbed the first weapon he could find ... which ended up being a frying pan -- and right after, he says the unwelcome guest came down the stairs ... and a confrontation ensued.

The whole chase was captured by a surveillance cam JW had -- video picks up the incident outside ... and, ya gotta check out the clip, 'cause Jason's got the alleged burglar running scared -- swinging the pan wildly at the dude as he chases him off his porch.

X/@bashido

The man makes a run for it around the back, but later has to come back and out the front ... and Jason gets a couple good whacks at him before he can open the gate and take off.

X/@bashido

At this point, cops arrived on the scene just in time -- and Williams told them to get him ... and they did. They chased the man down ... and, Jason later shared a pic of the cops cuffing the dude and sitting him down in the street.

X/@bashido

The man also appeared to receive medical treatment in another pic, possibly from the frying pan lumps he took.

Cops told WLS-TV a suspect was taken into custody ... but it's unclear if any charges have been filed at this point.

X/@bashido

As for Williams, he celebrated his fight with a nice meal -- whipping himself up some swordfish in a frying pan ... although, he says it wasn't the one he used to take down his alleged would-be burglar.

X/@bashido

Chicagoans beware -- walk into the wrong house, and you could get cooked!!!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later