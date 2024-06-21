Chicago Homeowner Fights Off Alleged Intruder with Frying Pan in Security Video

Play video content X/@bashido

A Chicago man says he defended himself in a move straight out of "Tom and Jerry" ... chasing off a guy who allegedly broke into his house with a classic cartoon weapon.

Jason Williams -- a resident of the city's Logan Square neighborhood -- says a security app alerted him to the alleged intruder's presence while on his way home from work Thursday ... and he sprung into action.

When he arrived at his house, Jason explains he grabbed the first weapon he could find ... which ended up being a frying pan -- and right after, he says the unwelcome guest came down the stairs ... and a confrontation ensued.

The whole chase was captured by a surveillance cam JW had -- video picks up the incident outside ... and, ya gotta check out the clip, 'cause Jason's got the alleged burglar running scared -- swinging the pan wildly at the dude as he chases him off his porch.

The man makes a run for it around the back, but later has to come back and out the front ... and Jason gets a couple good whacks at him before he can open the gate and take off.

At this point, cops arrived on the scene just in time -- and Williams told them to get him ... and they did. They chased the man down ... and, Jason later shared a pic of the cops cuffing the dude and sitting him down in the street.

The man also appeared to receive medical treatment in another pic, possibly from the frying pan lumps he took.

Cops told WLS-TV a suspect was taken into custody ... but it's unclear if any charges have been filed at this point.

As for Williams, he celebrated his fight with a nice meal -- whipping himself up some swordfish in a frying pan ... although, he says it wasn't the one he used to take down his alleged would-be burglar.