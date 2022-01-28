'Hot Burglar' Wanted by Cops Drives Women Crazy on Social Media

Jonathan Cahill might be able to ditch his life of crime for one of modeling, fashion and money ... at least that's what millions of women eyeing his "Wanted" poster seem to think.

The West Yorkshire Police Department in the U.K. put out a wanted bulletin Thursday, saying, "Can you help us to locate Jonathan Cahill, who has been recalled to prison? He is 37 years old and is believed to be residing in the Wakefield area. Please share our appeal below and contact us if you can help our officers to locate him."

And, "share our appeal" people did!!! Cahill's mug hit social media like wildfire, along with a flood of pretty hilarious social media comments -- mostly from Cahill's new female fans.

Some of our faves:

"Might leave my doors unlocked and bedroom door open you bad bad man."

"Bloody hell. He'll be smashing a few more back doors in."

"The key's under the pot, Jonathan."

"Does he need a place to hide?"

Of course, Cahill's story bears a striking resemblance to that of Jeremy Meeks ... who rose to fame and landed a very lucrative modeling gig after his mug shot went viral in 2014.

Meeks spent 13 months behind bars on a federal weapons charge, and was released in 2016. Since then, Meeks has walked in shows for Tommy Hilfiger, Philipp Plein and launched a fashion line of his own. He also had a kid with Chloe Green, the daughter of British billionaire Philip Green.

