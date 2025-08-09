Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Camilla Araujo Gives Update on Sophie Rain, Bop House After Falling Out

By TMZ Staff
Published
NO DRAMA HERE!!!
Looks like OnlyFans stars Camilla Araujo and Sophie Rain are ditching the drama so they can focus on raking in the coin ... 'cause Camilla tells us they're "all good" after publicly feuding.

The spicy content creators -- who were both part of the viral content creation group Bop House -- traded barbs just a few weeks ago ... but you can see in our clip that Camilla confirms their tiff is a bridge over water at this point.

ICYMI ... Sophie left the Bop house -- which was founded in December 2024 with OF's biggest creators such as Aishah Sofey, Alina Rose, Ava Reyes, Julia Filippo, Summer Iris and Joy Mei -- in July to focus on her own path.

During our chat with Camilla on Hollywood's famous Rodeo Drive, she confirms Bop House is going through a major rebrand right now after their reality TV stint fell through. She says producers trying to pit the girls against each other "didn't mix" with everyone ... and they needed to focus on their mental health instead.

You'll see in the clip Camilla also shares her thoughts on Bonnie Blue's controversial sexcapades ... noting she's all for whatever BB wants to do!

There you have it, folks ... Bop House and Camilla are here to stay -- just in a new re-imagined way. Stay tuned.

