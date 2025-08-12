Lil Tay Challenges OnlyFans Model Sophie Rain To Boxing Match

Play video content Instagram/@liltay

While some are calling Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford the most anticipated boxing match of the year, Lil Tay's trying to give the bout a run for its money -- calling out OnlyFans model Sophie Rain for a fight.

The musician/social media personality laid out the offer to the Bop House member on social media ... saying she'll give Rain $60 million to step inside the ring.

"Don't pretend you're above it all just because you're scared I'm gonna beat the brakes off you. I'm ready for you. I've been training."

To those who didn't have this beef on their 2025 bingo card -- we imagine most people didn't -- it seemingly started after the Bop House included Tay's name on a list of women who auditioned for them.

"Sophie Rain and Bop House, stop pretending like I auditioned to join the Bop House. Why would I do that when I've already made more than all of y'all combined?" Tay said in a separate post. "Y'all are expired, washed up, pushing 50. Like, I'm not trying to join a retirement home, a rented retirement home called the 'Flop House.'"

Despite her thoughts on the 20-year-old, Rain has brought in a pretty penny in her one year on the subscription-based platform ... claiming she made $43 million in that short amount of time.

Tay -- who turned 18 last week -- said she saw similar results with her new OnlyFans account ... to the sound of over $1 million in her first three hours.

Tay's presence on the adult platform has come with a ton of controversy -- many are disgusted by the idea of subscribing to a barely 18-year-old's content.

Either way ... the challenge has been laid out. So far, Sophie has yet to respond.