Lil Tay Claims 'Big 3' With Sydney Sweeney, Sabrina Carpenter, Flashes OF Cash on Cam

Lil Tay says now that her OnlyFans account broke the record — and cleared the barely legal barrier following her 18th birthday — her celebrity status is aligned with that of Sydney Sweeney and Sabrina Carpenter!!!

TMZ caught up with Lil Tay after she appeared to snatch the single-day subscription crown on OnlyFans from Bhad Bhabie ... it's Blonding Day now that she's dropped her naughty link.

If you suspect a pattern in adults camping out for internet personalities to become old enough to flash their goodies, Lil Tay tells us her DMs are flooded with notable celebs and athletes looking to get a slice of her pie ... so that's that!!!

She claims to have clocked her first 7-figure payout within the first 3 hours (it sounds like she says "30 hours," but she previously tweeted it was 3 hours, and clarifies the number "3" later in the interview) of the link being live ... don't rule out her actually starring in movies down the line!!!

Tay's still serious about her music career -- she's been channeling Taylor Swift's blueprint with pop as of late, but admits she's gotten nowhere near the amount of traction she did on OF.

When it comes to the current status with her dad, Tay goes mum, but perks up about the possibilities as business continues to pick up.