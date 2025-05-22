Peanut the Squirrel Owner Demands Answers About Raid, OnlyFans Connection

Play video content TMZ.com

Mark Longo -- who owned now-deceased Peanut the Squirrel -- has lawyered up and is demanding answers from the state of New York ... or at the very least an apology for what authorities put him through, claiming he's been targeted for harassment.

Peanut and Longo's pet raccoon Fred were taken from his Upstate New York home and killed on suspicion of having rabies back in October -- the house was raided over reports of harboring undomesticated animals, and an agent claimed the squirrel bit his finger during the search -- and Longo gives us the dirt on what's been going on the past 8 months ... spoiler: he says it's been a whole lotta bull.

Mark said there was supposed to be a vote in the New York State Assembly this week on "Peanut's Law" -- a bill that would help protect animal welfare, particularly critters in wildlife sanctuary care -- but instead, he says the bill is being stifled with no action allowed to advance it.

Watch the video ... the squirrel daddy tells us when he recently got to the state capitol building in Albany, he was met with a bunch of people who informed him that Governor Kathy Hochul is out to destroy him ... and he says emails and other materials portray him as evil and deserving of prison.

Longo also brings up speculation this case has always been about his OnlyFans -- he says every complaint about the sanctuary has mentioned his OF account. Longo says he started his OF to raise money for his nonprofit animal sanctuary, which has an entirely separate social media presence.

He has a message for the NY governor -- "Well, Mrs. Hochul, you did a wonderful job at doing that already ... You ruined my life already, there’s nothing else I can lose at this point."

The OF model and animal lover says he is going to fight this tooth and nail, so if the government wants to talk about his OnlyFans and call him a "colorful person" ... they should go for it!!!

Mark begs the government to either justify 10 agents showing up in a raid for a squirrel ... or explain what they actually came for ... and he would love to see the evidence they redacted -- which they eventually will, because they are taking them to court.