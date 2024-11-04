Peanut the Squirrel Raid May Have Actually Had To Do With Porn On OnlyFans

The agencies that raided a New York farm and seized Peanut the squirrel were actually there because some officials had a problem with porn ... that's what some sources connected to the drama believe.

As we reported, the New York State Dept. of Environmental Conservation and the Chemung County Health Dept. got a search warrant and showed up at Mark Longo's farm last week, seizing Peanut and Fred the racoon under the pretext Longo broke the law by harboring 2 undomesticated animals.

But, here's the deal ... Mark tells TMZ when officials showed up they asked questions that had nothing to do with the animals. Mark says one of the first questions -- "Do you have any cameras in your house?"

This seems telling, because Mark and his wife are big on OnlyFans and have done porn on the platform. Mark and his wife also babysit for some of their neighbors' children ... and some of the sources we've spoken with think the reference to cameras is evidence the XXX-rated material was on the minds of officials.

Play video content TMZ.com

Mark tells us, "I think there's an ulterior motive here, and it seems it has to do with my spicy social media presence, especially since other than taking the animals, they took no action against me."

As we reported, authorities euthanized Peanut, even though there was proof the squirrel didn't have rabies -- he had bitten Mark several times and he never showed any symptoms. Peanut has been an essential element of Mark's social media success in raising money for his animal rescue org.

Play video content TMZ.com

And, there's this ... although the search warrant says there was probable cause to believe Mark committed a crime, he was issued no citation or other violation of law -- nothing.