New York Congressman Demands Answers From Governor About Peanut the Squirrel

A New York congressman says he and his fellow delegates want answers from the governor about Peanut the Squirrel's tragic death ... calling the raid total government overreach.

Republican Congressman Nick Langworthy -- who represents NY's 23rd district -- tells us he and other members of New York's congressional delegation plan to demand answers from the governor's office and the New York State Department of Environmental Conversation early next week.

We're told they plan to ask questions about why the raid was authorized and what exactly was the reason the gov. sought a warrant for this home.

Langworthy says Governor Kathy Hochul needs to answer these questions 'cause the DEC director is her appointee -- and, she hasn't provided a clear reason why the raid occurred.

The congressman adds this move was a total overreach by the state government ... raising an overreaction to what was ultimately just a raccoon and a squirrel in a private home.

We broke the story ... Peanut's owners, Mark Longo and his wife Daniela are pursuing legal action after their squirrel was seized and euthanized -- and, Mark promises Peanut did not die in vain!

Mark previously told us state agents showed up at the couple's door last week with a warrant signed by a judge and four government agencies. Officers took and euthanized Peanut and a raccoon to test for rabies.