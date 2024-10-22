Leopard Attacks People Who Lured It Out of Woods for Pics, Caught on Video

A group of numbskulls in India apparently lured a leopard over to them for some snaps, and instantly regretted it ... 'cause the big cat looked like it was auditioning for "When Animals Attack."

Here's the rundown ... several people in central India's state of Madhya Pradesh fired up their smartphones when they noticed a leopard in the nearby woods ... and some in the group called the wild animal to come closer, per the Indian Express.

Well ... it only took a few moments for the leopard to give them what they wanted, and the predator booked it full-speed toward them ... as they stopped laughing -- and started screaming.

One person recorded the leopard chasing a man sprinting back to the group, mauling him moments later ... before others were able to scare the beast away.

The group was reportedly there for a picnic -- 3 people were ultimately injured and hospitalized due to the attack ... the exact severity of their wounds was not reported.

Authorities have warned visitors to stay out of that area's woods and be cautious in the nearby park -- 'cause there's a lot of dangerous wildlife in there ... per the Express.