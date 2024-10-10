Brazilian Monkey Guzzles Beer on Video, Prompting Health Warning

Play video content Georgina Jedikovska/NewsFlash

After a tough day of monkey business, did you know primates -- just like humans -- like to kick back and unwind with a nice beer?

Well, they do -- and we got the video to prove it!

Check out the clip ... earlier this month, two monkeys were hanging out on top of a trash can in a park in Parana State, Brazil, when one of them was filmed guzzling the contents of a discarded longneck beer bottle, holding it upside down by its paws. The man filming laughs, and the monkey appears to nod in agreement.

The little guy lowers the beer from its mouth to the bin, but the bottle slips off the edge -- perhaps due to the animal's drunken state.

But the cute simian makes a cool recovery, bringing the bottle back up to its lips and polishing off the rest of the brew.

The other primate looked on, seemingly impressed by how much its buddy could drink.

But, the matter turned serious after the video hit social media ...the Municipal Department of the Environment issued a warning outlining the potential risks of monkeys drinking beer and consuming human food -- which can cause them serious health complications.