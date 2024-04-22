'Apes' Hit Venice Beach on Horseback for New 'Planet of the Apes' Promo

Play video content TikTok / @switchflipjones

As if L.A.'s famed Venice Beach scene wasn't wild enough -- now it's got apes patrollin' the sand ... on horseback, no less!!!

Yeah, the marketing team behind "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" came up with a seriously eye-catching way to hype the flick Monday ... getting a bunch of apes to saddle up and ride around the beach.

No, they're not real apes -- PETA would be all over that -- but the actors in costume were pretty convincing at a glance ... looking very much like a scene ripped straight from the movie's plot of the apes taking over.

Luckily, the actors didn't exactly put the horses into a full gallop, opting for a slower stroll around the beach ... paired with intense, menacing stares to make their presence felt.

Despite the lack of action, the ape invasion certainly got tongues wagging about the upcoming flick, which is set to swing into U.S. cinemas May 10.

The online fandom went bananas over the marketing stunt, hailing it as pure genius and confessing it's got them hooked and ready to watch the movie.

Directed by Wes Ball, this movie serves as the sequel to 2017's "War for the Planet of the Apes."