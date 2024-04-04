'Sasquatch Sunset' Star Says Cast Went Through Bigfoot Bootcamp for Movie

Play video content TMZ.com

There's a new Bigfoot movie coming out -- an indie comedy, in fact -- and one of the stars says he and his castmates had to learn how to become one with the missing link on camera.

We talked to Christophe Zajac-Denek Wednesday at LAX and asked all about this new film he's in called "Sasquatch Sunset" -- which has been a big hit in the festival circuit, and which is supposed to be a moving depiction of what life might be like for a Bigfoot family.

Christophe explains what went into the process of immersing themselves as bigfoots -- including what he calls a "sasquatch boot camp," where they learned vocalizations, walking techniques and lots of other wild behavior that might be attributed to a real sasquatch.

On the issue of whether he thinks Biggie's real ... Christophe says he 100% believes it could be true. So yes, he's a believer.

Our photog also asked Christophe what he made of the fact that Riley Keough -- who's a bombshell actress in real life -- was covered up in Bigfoot makeup for this flick ... and CZD tells us her natural beauty still shone through, even underneath the gorilla suit.

