Bigfoot Sighting in Colorado Shows Clear Video of 'Sasquatch' Walking

BIGFOOT IS REAL!!!!! That, or is this just another silly hoax ... you decide.

Check out this clip that's making the rounds, which purports to capture a real sasquatch sighting in Colorado. The video was apparently shot over the weekend during a steam-engine train ride from Durango to Silverton ... cutting through the San Juan National Forest.

As they were chugging along, it seems a group of passengers noticed what they believed to be Biggie walking along on the side of a mountain they were passing ... and they caught him.

Watch ... it certainly looks like a bipedal creature making its way through, and it even appears to notice the train -- spurring the beast to immediately crouch down in an attempt to blend in with its environment. We'll be honest, he does a good job of that ... it's uncanny.

During this same instance, a separate passenger snapped a still image ... although, it's unclear if it's the same bigfoot that's on video here, or a completely different one. In any case, with that photo ... you can kinda make out what looks to be an actual face!

Of course, despite this being fairly decent footage of the famed bigfoot ... many are still skeptical and not buying it, feeling like this is probably just a person in a gorilla costume.

We'll say this .. it's definitely one of the better purported sightings out there -- and funny enough, it actually kinda resembles the best video known to exist ... the notorious Patterson-Gimlin film that was shot way back in the late '60s, and which still has people torn.