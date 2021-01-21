Bigfoot Hunting Season Bill Proposed by Oklahoma Lawmaker

Oklahoma's about to be the hotspot for everyone looking to legally hunt Bigfoot ... if a lawmaker there gets his wish.

OK State Rep. Justin Humphrey introduced a real-life bill Wednesday calling for the Oklahoma Wildlife Commission to establish an official bigfoot hunting season, complete with licenses and tags.

Oklahoma's infamous for its sasquatch sightings, especially in the southeastern and southern parts of the state, which Humphrey represents. So the dude's got skin in the game.

There's even an annual bigfoot festival each October, and Humphrey wants the hunting season to coincide with the festival to maximize tourism. If the bill's passed into law, it would take effect on Nov. 1 of this year.

But, there's a catch ... Humphrey reportedly wants people to trap bigfoot instead of killing it, and hopes to create a $25,000 bounty for the first person to catch the creature.