Cops Urge Bigfoot Sightings Be Investigated By Scientists, Anthropologists

The multiple alleged bigfoot sightings should have scientists and anthropologists digging for answers ... so say Colorado cops, after the now-viral vid shot in one of their National Forests.

San Juan County Undersheriff Steve Lowrance tells TMZ ... scientists and anthropologists should have all eyes on what was recently seen in Colorado, so they can determine once and for all if the creature is legit, or just some dude in a fursuit.

For the record, Lowrance doesn't really buy into the bigfoot legend -- adding he's lived in the area for 35 years, and has never seen the thing with his own eyes.

Regardless, he says law enforcement shouldn't be using its resources on unraveling the hairy mystery ... mainly because the elusive sasquatch isn't on any police watchlist due to its clean record and all.

We're told San Juan County has had about 3 bigfoot sightings over the years, but no crime has been committed -- no missing person reports connected to the alleged beast, and no one eaten alive by it ... that they know of, at least.

The undersheriff knows there might be folks out there who would dress up as bigfoot to commit crimes, but he's not too concerned about that scenario, either.

As we reported, video shows what believers claim is the creature walking through the San Juan National Forest -- the clip was captured by a passenger on a train, who saw the alleged sasquatch try to blend in with the environment.

