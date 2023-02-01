Missing Monkeys From Dallas Zoo OK After Health Check, Reward Now $25K

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Dallas Zoo Stolen Monkeys OK After Health Check ... Reward Up To $25K

2/1/2023 1:03 PM PT
Bella and Finn
Dallas Zoo

The 2 monkeys found in the closet of an abandoned home seem to be healthy after vanishing from a Dallas Zoo ... now officials are upping the stakes to find the culprit.

The Dallas Zoo gave a health update Wednesday on the 2 monkeys ... "Bella and Finn were so happy to snuggle into their nest sack here at the Zoo last night! Our vet and animal care teams have said, beyond losing a bit of weight, they show no signs of injury."

BTW ... these monkeys only weigh about a pound, so every ounce counts.

tamarin monkey inside the abandoned home
Dallas PD

Officials said the 2 emperor tamarin monkeys started to eat and drink almost immediately after getting examined. Now they have to go through a quarantine period before they can be returned to their zoo habitat.

TMZ INVESTIGATES

You'll recall, the 2 emperor tamarin monkeys were found Tuesday in the closet of an abandoned home in Lancaster TX ... a day after a Dallas zoo notified Dallas PD that they were missing from their habitat.

And, while health officials are watching over the monkeys, Dallas PD is trying to nab anyone involved in the heist ... the zoo's hiked the reward to $25K.

Sunday
COPS WANNA TALK
Dallas Police Department

As we reported, police are looking for a guy who was spotted eating a bag of chips at the zoo around the same time they went missing. He has not been named a person of interest or a suspect. All we know is cops want to speak with him.

