Missing Monkeys From Dallas Zoo OK After Health Check, Reward Now $25K

The 2 monkeys found in the closet of an abandoned home seem to be healthy after vanishing from a Dallas Zoo ... now officials are upping the stakes to find the culprit.

The Dallas Zoo gave a health update Wednesday on the 2 monkeys ... "Bella and Finn were so happy to snuggle into their nest sack here at the Zoo last night! Our vet and animal care teams have said, beyond losing a bit of weight, they show no signs of injury."

BTW ... these monkeys only weigh about a pound, so every ounce counts.

Officials said the 2 emperor tamarin monkeys started to eat and drink almost immediately after getting examined. Now they have to go through a quarantine period before they can be returned to their zoo habitat.

Play video content

You'll recall, the 2 emperor tamarin monkeys were found Tuesday in the closet of an abandoned home in Lancaster TX ... a day after a Dallas zoo notified Dallas PD that they were missing from their habitat.

We can also announce that the Zoo is increasing the reward to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person(s) responsible for these incidents. — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) February 1, 2023 @DallasZoo

And, while health officials are watching over the monkeys, Dallas PD is trying to nab anyone involved in the heist ... the zoo's hiked the reward to $25K.

Play video content Sunday Dallas Police Department