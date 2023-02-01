Missing Monkeys From Dallas Zoo OK After Health Check, Reward Now $25K
2/1/2023 1:03 PM PT
The 2 monkeys found in the closet of an abandoned home seem to be healthy after vanishing from a Dallas Zoo ... now officials are upping the stakes to find the culprit.
The Dallas Zoo gave a health update Wednesday on the 2 monkeys ... "Bella and Finn were so happy to snuggle into their nest sack here at the Zoo last night! Our vet and animal care teams have said, beyond losing a bit of weight, they show no signs of injury."
BTW ... these monkeys only weigh about a pound, so every ounce counts.
Officials said the 2 emperor tamarin monkeys started to eat and drink almost immediately after getting examined. Now they have to go through a quarantine period before they can be returned to their zoo habitat.
You'll recall, the 2 emperor tamarin monkeys were found Tuesday in the closet of an abandoned home in Lancaster TX.
We can also announce that the Zoo is increasing the reward to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person(s) responsible for these incidents.— Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) February 1, 2023 @DallasZoo
And, while health officials are watching over the monkeys, Dallas PD is trying to nab anyone involved in the heist ... the zoo's hiked the reward to $25K.
As we reported, police are looking for a guy who was spotted eating a bag of chips at the zoo around the same time they went missing. He has not been named a person of interest or a suspect. All we know is cops want to speak with him.