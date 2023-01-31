Cops Want To Speak with Man Seen Eating Doritos at Dallas Zoo About Monkey Heist

Cops say they want to speak with a man spotted munching on a bag of Doritos at the Dallas Zoo around the same time two monkeys went missing.

The Dallas PD just put out an alert expressing its interest in the hooded man -- including a photo and video taken of him walking around the zoo on Sunday. Law enforcement sources tell us at this point, he's not a suspect ... but someone who they clearly believe might have some info.

Play video content Dallas Police Department

As we reported, Zoo officials noticed two of their emperor tamarin monkeys were missing Monday from their habitats ... and there was reason to believe the animals were taken from restricted areas that house them. The Dallas PD has since taken over the investigation.

It was only a few weeks ago when a clouded leopard went missing at the same zoo, causing the whole place to shut down temporality and officials to do a massive search.

Play video content

Eventually, the leopard was located inside the zoo.